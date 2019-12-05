Distillery plans tasting room

A spirits maker in the area is planning to open a location in Grand Rapids.

Kentwood-based Wise Men Distillery revealed plans to open a satellite tasting room downtown in McKay Tower, at 146 Monroe Ave. NW.

Tom Borisch, co-owner of Wise Men Distillery, said the tasting room is currently in preliminary phases and working out necessary approvals, but the company plans to open in a 700-square-foot space in the first quarter of 2020.

“We hope to have more details in the near future,” Borisch said.

The location will focus on serving “high-end handcrafted cocktails.” There may also be a retail component selling Wise Men merchandise.

Wise Men Distillery opened its first tasting room in May in Kentwood, at 4717 Broadmoor Ave. SE.

The company was named Michigan Rum Distillery of the Year at the New York International Spirits Competition this year. The distillery also won a silver medal for its Red Tape series rum and a bronze for its vodka.

Wise Men’s Apple Pie Moonshine, made with tart apples from northern Michigan, captured a silver medal at the San Diego Spirits Festival this year.

Wise Men Distillery was founded in 2017 by Borisch, Jason Post and Zack Van Dyke.

The founders produced small batches prior to opening their physical location and have landed regional distribution for their spirits.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo via instagram.com