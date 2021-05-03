Downtown Muskegon wine festival returning in 2021

The second annual Muskegon Summer Wine Up, hosted by Cumulus Media, will return to downtown Muskegon this June.

Festival guests will have the opportunity to do wine tastings and attend a number of wine-related seminars. The event will feature 20 participating wineries, up from 10 in 2019.

The festival will take place from 2-8 p.m. June 12 at Hackley Park in downtown Muskegon. Admission is $15 and includes four wine tasting tickets and, for the first 1,000 patrons, a souvenir glass.

The event comes after the 2020 festival was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We really wanted to make the Muskegon Summer Wine Up happen in 2021,” said Rich Berry, director of sales at Cumulus Media.

Berry said he is confident Cumulus Media can pull off a safe and fun event.

“We think this is going to be a great kickoff to summer,” he said. “It’s going to be a great time for everyone.”