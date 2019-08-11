The Taste of East Grand Rapids is this week.

The Gaslight Village Business Association’s annual event will be Aug. 15 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Booths with offerings from 12 local restaurants will line Wealthy Street, between Lovett Avenue and Lake Drive.

Gaslight Village retailers will also have items on sale and summer clearances.

The Jake and Jimmy band is set to perform throughout the evening at Regatta Plaza.

The association is partnering with the Kent District Library to provide outdoor entertainment, including a photo booth, a magician, a bounce house, balloon animals, face painting and henna.

Tickets will be sold for $1 apiece, with most menu items being two or three tickets. The final tickets will be sold at 8 p.m.

The proceeds will go toward Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The lineup

Big Bob’s

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

Clean Juice

D&W

Foo Yen

Jersey Junction

Jose Babushka’s

Kilwins

Kona Ice

Olive’s

Osta’s Lebanese Cuisine

Wok & Mortar

Photo via fb.com