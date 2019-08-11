The Taste of East Grand Rapids is this week.
The Gaslight Village Business Association’s annual event will be Aug. 15 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Booths with offerings from 12 local restaurants will line Wealthy Street, between Lovett Avenue and Lake Drive.
Gaslight Village retailers will also have items on sale and summer clearances.
The Jake and Jimmy band is set to perform throughout the evening at Regatta Plaza.
The association is partnering with the Kent District Library to provide outdoor entertainment, including a photo booth, a magician, a bounce house, balloon animals, face painting and henna.
Tickets will be sold for $1 apiece, with most menu items being two or three tickets. The final tickets will be sold at 8 p.m.
The proceeds will go toward Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
The lineup
Big Bob’s
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Clean Juice
D&W
Foo Yen
Jersey Junction
Jose Babushka’s
Kilwins
Kona Ice
Olive’s
Osta’s Lebanese Cuisine
Wok & Mortar
Photo via fb.com
Facebook Comments