Salvation Army celebrates 100th year of service

A faith-based nonprofit is celebrating its years of community work since its establishment in 1922.

The Grand Haven Salvation Army will celebrate its 100-year anniversary with a weekend event kicking off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the expanded facility, 310 N. Despelder St. in Grand Haven.

The celebration will start with an open house on Friday. The public is welcome to tour the Salvation Army’s facility and view pictures and artifacts from the organization’s history.

The festivities continue on Saturday, Sept. 17, with two concerts by the Salvation Army’s premiere brass band, the Chicago Staff Band. The first concert will run from 2-3 p.m. at Grand Haven’s Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium, 1 N. Harbor Drive. The second concert will start at 7 p.m. at Grand Haven High School Auditorium, 17001 Ferris St.

The Salvation Army will wrap up the weekend with a Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. at the Salvation Army building on Despelder Street. The service will feature the Territorial Commander of the Central Territory, Commissioner Brad Bailey, and the Chicago Staff Band.

Grand Haven’s Salvation Army offers community services such as emergency housing and food pantries to help serve those in need without discrimination.