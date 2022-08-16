New concerts coming to St. Cecilia

A music center added two new shows to its 2022-23 concert season.

St. Cecilia Music Center recently announced the addition of two Acoustic Café Folk Series concerts for the upcoming 2022-23 season: Sam Bush and Joshua Davis.

Bush is a mandolin player and bluegrass/newgrass legend who has performed with singer/songwriter Emmylou Harris, Leon Russell, Lyle Lovett and Béla Fleck. Bush will perform with his band on March 10, 2023.

He’s released seven albums and a DVD over the past two decades. In 2009, the Americana Music Association awarded Bush the Lifetime Achievement Award for instrumentalists. His performances are annual highlights of the festival circuit, with Bush’s perennial appearances at the town’s famed bluegrass fest earning him the title, “King of Telluride.”

“With this band I have now, I am free to try anything,” Bush said. “Looking back at the past 50 years of playing newgrass, with the elements of jazz improvisation and rock-and-roll, jamming, playing with New Grass Revival, Leon and Emmylou — it’s a culmination of all of that. I can unapologetically stand onstage and feel I’m representing those songs well.”

Michigan-based singer/songwriter Joshua Davis, known for his appearances on American competition show “The Voice,” will perform on April 27, 2023. He will showcase selections from his latest album and other original songs.

Davis was raised in Detroit, with his Michigan upbringing playing a large role in his music. His most recent album, “The Way Back Home,” showcases his vocal performance, signature lyricism and acoustic guitar work.

“‘The Way Back Home’ is a very personal look at where I’ve been and who I’ve become,” Davis said. “In my 20’s, I felt like a disconnected ghost going town to town performing every night, and it just wasn’t a healthy life. I’ve learned many valuable lessons in how to be a better person, husband and father. Home grows and changes with or without you. If you don’t pull it together, it’ll leave you behind. I feel very reassured to have found stable ground in life and in a career that isn’t necessarily filled with security. The album takes listeners through my own trials and tribulations.”

Tickets to Acoustic Café shows are available here.