Blue Man Group to return to DeVos Performance Hall

A musical comedy group is coming back to Grand Rapids in September.

DeVos Performance Hall will host the notorious Blue Man Group at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 27-28, at 303 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

The performances will be part of the group’s North American tour, offering two nights of art, music, nonverbal comedy and audience participation.

Grammy-nominated Blue Man Group first debuted in 1991 and has gone on to become a cultural phenomenon, appearing on shows such as ”Dancing with the Stars,” “ The Tonight Show,” ”Arrested Development” and ”The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, and their North American tour is produced and promoted in partnership with NETworks Presentations.

Tickets are available at the box office or online starting at $36.50.