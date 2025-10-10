Four things to in West Michigan this weekend

Fall is in full swing across West Michigan, and this weekend offers a lineup that perfectly captures the season — from Broadway lights and fine dining to haunted tours and Bavarian festivities. Here’s your guide to four standout experiences happening in and around Grand Rapids.

Water for Elephants: The Musical

Where: DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

When: October 7–12, 2025

Cost: $49.65–$189.15

Tickets: DeVos Performance Hall

For: Theatre lovers, families (ages 8+), musical enthusiasts

The critically acclaimed Water for Elephants swings into Grand Rapids this week, transforming DeVos Performance Hall into a 1930s traveling circus bursting with spectacle and emotion. Adapted from Sara Gruen’s beloved novel, this “stunning, heart-filled” (The New York Times) production follows a young man who finds love and purpose after joining a circus on the rails. Directed by Tony nominee Jessica Stone and featuring music by PigPen Theatre Co., the show blends breathtaking visuals, live acrobatics, and an unforgettable score into a two-hour, twenty-minute escape that proves life can begin again at any age. Students and educators can snag specially priced $30 Rush tickets for any performance of Water for Elephants with a valid school ID.

Opera GR Presents Gilbert & Sullivan’s “HMS Pinafore”

Where: Forest Hills Fine Arts Center, 600 Forest Hills Ave SE

When: October 10 & 11, 2025 – 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $27; student tickets $5

Tickets: Visit operagr.org or call (616) 451-2741 ext. 3 for tickets.

Opera Grand Rapids is kicking off its 2025–26 season with a splash — and a wink. The company launches its new season on October 10 and 11 with a sparkling new production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s H.M.S. Pinafore at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center. First performed in 1878, H.M.S. Pinafore remains one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most enduring hits, thanks to its witty sendup of British class divisions and irresistibly catchy tunes. At its heart is a romance between a lowly sailor and the captain’s daughter — a love deemed impossible by society’s rigid hierarchy.

Grand Rapids Ghost Hunt Tour

Where: Downtown Grand Rapids (multiple haunted locations)

When: Ongoing, bookable year-round

Cost: Varies by booking

Tickets: Tours Around Michigan

For: Paranormal enthusiasts, history buffs, adventurous families

The Grand Rapids Ghost Hunt Tour offers a thrilling way to experience the city after dark. Guests use authentic investigation tools — like EMF meters and spirit boxes — to explore haunted streets, alleys, and riverside locations with verified histories of paranormal activity. This 90-minute adventure blends real history, ghost-hunting techniques, and eerie storytelling for a uniquely immersive night out. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, it’s the perfect October activity for anyone intrigued by the supernatural side of Grand Rapids.

Oktoberfest Douglas

Where: Beery Field, 8 Center St., Douglas

When: Saturday, October 11, Noon–5 p.m.

Cost: $5 at the door (benefiting Community Pride)

For: Families, festivalgoers, beer enthusiasts

Raise a stein and celebrate Bavarian tradition at Oktoberfest Douglas, a lively fall festival packed with music, dance, and classic German fare. The event kicks off with a ceremonial keg tapping at noon, followed by live performances from Ein Prosit and traditional dancers from Dance Asylum. Guests can join the keg toss competition, savor bratwursts and pretzels, and enjoy local brews from Saugatuck Brewing alongside wines from Modales. With DJ John E spinning tunes throughout the day, it’s a festive, family-friendly celebration of culture, community, and good cheer.