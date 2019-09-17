Lace up your roller skates

You can skate to the groove of fast-moving tunes downtown this week.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is hosting Rock and Roller Skates as part of its monthly Third Thursdays event series.

Rock and Roller Skates is Sept. 19 from 4-7 p.m. and includes roller skating and a live DJ playing under the Market Shed.

Attendees can borrow skates or bring their own to cruise around the market’s roller rink.

The Grand Raggidy Roller Derby Team will also be on hand to show you how it’s done.

Photo via pixabay.com