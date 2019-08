There’s a warm-up act for the Metro Cruise, and it starts a day earlier.

Cascade Township’s Metro Cruise Warm Up will return on Aug. 22 from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

The event will take place at Fowling Warehouse’s parking lot, at 6797 Cascade Rd. SE.

There will be “show cars,” food trucks, music by The Soul Syndicate, a dunk tank — which will benefit the Kent County Sheriff’s Department K9 unit — and kids activities.

Photo via fb.com