Grand Rapids Ballet to perform at Studio Park

The Grand Rapids Ballet’s company dancers will be performing for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. on the lawn outside of Studio Park’s Listening Room, 123 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids.

Some of the performances will include the premiere of Jennifer Archibald’s Brothers, excerpts from James Sofranko’s The Sweet By and By, Danielle Rowe’s The Old Child, Penny Saunders’ Give Me, Violinist Gene Hahn and a preview of Christopher Stowell’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, among others.

“I am always looking for new ways to present the art of ballet to our community and the venue at Studio Park offers a unique opportunity as an outdoor, yet intimate venue,” said Sofranko, artistic director at Grand Rapids Ballet. “After so many months away from the stage, we are eager to return to the immediacy of live performance and dancing with a passion that is fueled by the energy in the audience.”

General admission tickets are $25. They can be purchased through the Studio Park Listening Room website. The doors will open at 6 p.m.