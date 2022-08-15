Library introduces adult storytime

Storytime isn’t just for kids.

The Grand Rapids Public Library announced an expansion to its storytime series — Adult Storytime, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at Golden Age at Creston Brewery, 1504 Plainfield Ave. NE.

The new event series will feature short story readings from library staff and special guests, as well as complimentary appetizers and a full bar and food menu.

The first Adult Storytime will feature Civic Theatre improv teacher Brittany Devon and a lineup of classic stories. Local drag artist Star Buxom joins the group on Oct. 10 for an evening of scary tales and a costume party.

The series also will have actor John Steven Crowley joining storytime on Nov. 14 and local educator Matt McKay on Dec. 12.

Like all library events, Adult Storytime is free and open to the public.