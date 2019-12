Jane Lynch will be celebrating Christmas live in concert downtown.

Lynch — best known for her portrayal of Sue Sylvester on “Glee” — is performing her 2016 holiday album, “A Swingin’ Little Christmas,” along with featured appearances from Kate Flannery of “The Office,” Tim Davis and the Tony Guerrero Quintet.

The album peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard charts last year.

The show is at 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at 20 Monroe Live.

Tickets are available online.

Photo via Facebook.com