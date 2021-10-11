Griffins look to make home games safer

The Grand Rapids Griffins will open their 2021-22 season on Oct. 15 with new COVID-19 policies and protocols.

Fans will not be required to provide proof of vaccinations or negative tests. Masks will also not be required during home games. However, to reduce contact between guest and security staff, fans cannot enter Van Andel Arena with large bags. Medical bags and small clutches no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches will be permitted.

Griffins tickets will be delivered in a contactless mobile format for display on smartphones and other electronic devices. Additionally, cashless transactions will be required for all box office, merchandise and concession purchases.

A mobile ordering system is available at the Ionia Street Grill, located on the east side of the concourse outside of Section 108/109, and the Ottawa Street Grill, located on the west side of the concourse outside of Section 121/122. When orders are ready for pickup, the program will notify the customer and confirm the pickup location. For more information on the new concession mobile ordering system, click here.

To ensure fans and others are safe, Van Andel Arena increased air filtration, including bipolar ionization equipment and placing hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue.

VenueShield, a comprehensive environmental hygiene program, has been implemented at Van Andel Arena.

Those with questions or concerns can email the Griffins at customerservice@griffinshockey.com.