Friday the 13th is this week, right in the middle of the holiday season.

The Funny Girls comedy group is celebrating with a special night of performances that includes sketches, improv, music, video shorts, audience interaction and — murder?

The two Funny Girls Slay improv performances are at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Dec. 13 at Dog Story Theatre downtown.

Tickets are $10.

Photo via Facebook.com