Lakeshore awaits new event space

A new garden event venue is coming this summer to Saugatuck.

Ivy House, a 7,000-square-foot wedding and event space, is under construction at 3291 Blue Star Highway in Saugatuck. The seven-acre land previously was home to a working nursery and now is owned by Candice and Brian Grant.

“Ivy House will be a lush, green, gorgeous space for weddings, corporate retreats, fundraisers, you name it,” Candice Grant said. “We offer our clients an entire property instead of just a building.”

The Grants also own Port 393, a luxury event venue in Holland.

The property currently has a 2,500-square-foot greenhouse, two private suite buildings, an outdoor patio and gardens. Once the main building is completed in June, it will be able to accommodate 300 people.

Since construction began last summer, over 50 weddings have been booked at the venue.

“Ivy House will be an amazing asset to the Saugatuck area,” said Lisa Mize, executive director of the Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This gorgeous, sprawling space is such an elegant and unique venue for weddings and special events, as it truly showcases the seasonal beauty of our area.”

The $3.5 million project is being built by Lakewood Construction of Holland.