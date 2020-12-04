Ada Village unveils Winter Wonderland display

Winter Wonderland 1 of 3

The village of Ada is set to debut a holiday Winter Wonderland display, featuring safe, family-friendly activities this weekend.

More than 25,000 lights have been installed throughout the village, many of them on the 30 Fraser fir trees lining Ada Drive. Life-size grapevine reindeer also have been placed in the area to complete the display, which was designed by Ada resident and Via Design founder Valerie Schmieder. Romence Gardens & Greenhouse handled the installation of the decorations.

Residents and guests can enjoy the setup by using the Ada Village Winter Wonderland Walking Loop, a family-friendly route just under a mile long that takes walkers past the holiday display. The loop starts and ends near the Ada Village General Store, where free parking, restrooms and nearby businesses are available.

At 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Ada Business Association will hold a virtual edition of its annual lighting ceremony for the Ada Covered Bridge, which can be viewed via the village’s Facebook page. The bridge, built in 1867, is part of the Winter Wonderland Walking Loop.

The display will light up every evening around sunset from Friday to Jan. 31.

“The Ada Village Winter Wonderland is a great way for people to enjoy fun, seasonal activities in a safe, healthy way,” said Ross Leisman, Ada Township supervisor. “We’ve combined our area’s traditions with some new displays to create a welcoming outdoor experience that can be enjoyed anytime, day or night, during the coming weeks.”