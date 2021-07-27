Zeal Aerial Fitness launches Grand Rapids’ first bungee classes

Zeal Aerial Fitness is going to add bungee fitness classes to its studio, making it the first location in Grand Rapids to offer that type of fitness class.

Bungee fitness is a workout that combines cardio and strength-training while being attached to a harness and bungee cord, according to Zeal Aerial Fitness. The workouts are an alternative option for building muscle and fat-burning and can also work for those who want to enhance mobility, because is very low impact.

Classes will be available for sign-up starting in August, with the first bungee fitness classes beginning in mid-August.

“We noticed there was a huge interest in bungee fitness but a lack of classes in Grand Rapids,” said Christina Vandam, owner of Zeal Aerial Fitness.

Zeal Aerial Fitness, located in southwest Grand Rapids, offers alternative classes in hoop, silk and pole workouts. Instructors are highly skilled in their craft and are being trained by Grounded Aerial, a notable bungee training company.

“Bungee fitness is a wonderful workout with a lot of great benefits. As it is a motion-based training, it utilizes the whole body but doesn’t leave you feeling exhausted afterwards,” said Vandam.