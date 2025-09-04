Five fun things to do this weekend

This weekend in West Michigan brings hot air balloons, WWII-era films, entrepreneurial celebrations, cultural freebies, and even a football fan ferry to Lambeau Field. Whether you’re looking for family fun, cultural enrichment, or a one-of-a-kind travel experience, there’s something waiting for you.

Friday, Sept. 5– Sunday, Sept. 7

The Greatest Generation Celebration: Cinematic Salute Film Festival

Studio Park Piazza, 123 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Grab a blanket and head downtown for a free outdoor movie series honoring the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Cinematic Salute Film Festival caps off a year of programming dedicated to the Greatest Generation, hosted at Studio Park’s outdoor piazza.

The weekend lineup includes:

Friday, Sept. 5 – 7 p.m.: Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Saturday, Sept. 6 – 3 p.m.: The Great Dictator (1941)

Saturday, Sept. 6 – 7 p.m.: The Great Escape (1963)

Sunday, Sept. 7 – 3 p.m.: Casablanca (1942)

Each film comes with a complimentary popcorn bar at showtime, while seating is bring-your-own (a limited number of lawn chairs are provided). In case of bad weather, screenings will be canceled.

Organized by Celebration Cinema in partnership with the Gerald R. Ford Foundation, the festival is more than entertainment—it’s a living tribute. Veterans and members of the Greatest Generation will be in attendance, making this a moving experience for families and history buffs alike.

Free Admission | Family-friendly | celebrationcinema.com

Friday & Saturday, Sept. 5 & 6

Wayland Balloon Festival featuring The Balloonatics

Calkins Field, 3755 S. Division, Wayland

The skies over Wayland will come alive this weekend at the Wayland Balloon Festival, where thousands gather annually for breathtaking balloon launches, glowing night displays, and family-friendly activities. The fun takes place on Friday, Sept. 5, 4–10 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 6, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. This year, festivalgoers can also meet Craig “Capt. Sunshine” Elliott, veteran hot air balloon pilot and author of The Balloonatics.

Elliott’s memoir captures nearly 40 years of ballooning adventures—from soaring highs to unexpected mishaps. Beyond the book, the festival itself promises plenty: launches at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday (weather permitting), food vendors, live music, and activities for all ages. Organized by nonprofit 4 One 2 Cares, the event also raises awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. “This festival embodies the joy and camaraderie of hot air ballooning,” said Elliot. We can’t wait to share our book and merchandise with everyone who loves the magic of flight.”

Free Admission | All ages | Book & merchandise at theballoonatics.com, festival info at waylandballoonfest.com.

Saturday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The Excellence Exchange at Rosa Parks Circle

Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids



When local entrepreneur Shardaira Jones celebrates a milestone, she brings the city with her. For the one-year anniversary of her Rev Luxury Juice Bar, she’s hosting The Excellence Exchange at Rosa Parks Circle—a daylong festival of entrepreneurship, culture, and community.

The event will feature a Vendor Marketplace spotlighting local small businesses, grant awards for entrepreneurs poised to grow, and a recognition ceremony honoring innovators often overlooked in the traditional business world. Hosted by Gregory Morris and supported by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., Sankofa Community Solutions, Experience GR, and Meaning in Colors, the Exchange is designed to give visibility and celebration to the city’s entrepreneurial “misfits.”

“The Excellence Exchange is about more than me,” Jones said. “It’s about bringing resources, visibility, and celebration to entrepreneurs in Grand Rapids—especially those from my community in 49507.”

Free Admission | All ages | Great for entrepreneurs, families, and community supporters

rev-revitalize.com.

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 6 & 7 (Hours vary by museum)

Museums on Us Free Admission Weekend

If you’re a Bank of America cardholder, you can enjoy a free cultural weekend in Grand Rapids thanks to the Museums on Us program. On Saturday and Sunday, September 6–7, the Grand Rapids Art Museum and the Grand Rapids Public Museum will waive general admission fees for participating cardholders.

Now in its 25th year, Museums on Us opens the doors of more than 225 cultural institutions nationwide, offering a chance to experience art, history, and science without the price tag. In Grand Rapids, visitors can explore world-class exhibitions at GRAM or dive into regional history and hands-on learning at GRPM—perfect for a family outing or a solo day of discovery.

To participate, simply show your Bank of America, Merrill, or Private Bank credit or debit card along with a photo ID at the admissions desk. The offer applies to cardholders only and does not include special exhibitions or ticketed shows. Visit Grand Rapids Art Museum & Grand Rapids Public Museum for more information.

Free with Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank card + photo ID | Cardholder only | Ideal for families, students, and culture seekers

Sunday, Sept. 7

SS Badger Game Day Ferry: Lions vs. Packers

Departure 9 a.m. ET | Arrival Noon CT | Game kickoff 3:25 p.m. CDT

701 Maritime Dr Ludington, Mich. → Arrives 900 S Lakeview Dr, Manitowoc, Wisc.

For Detroit Lions fans heading to Lambeau Field this Sunday, the journey is part of the experience—especially if you take the SS Badger car ferry across Lake Michigan. Departing from Ludington at 9 a.m. ET and arriving in Manitowoc at noon CT, the ferry shaves hours off the road trip and transforms travel into a pre-game party.

On board, fans will find stadium-style food, drinks, themed activities, and a festive atmosphere as fellow supporters don team colors. Once docked, it’s just a 45-minute drive to Green Bay for the Lions-Packers showdown at 3:25 p.m. CDT.

“This is a great way to travel to Green Bay for the game,” said SS Badger spokesperson Thom Hawley. “It’s a fun, scenic, and hassle-free start to your weekend, avoiding the long drive and traffic congestion.”

That’s your five-stop guide to the weekend—whether your head’s in the clouds at the balloon festival, soaking up history at Studio Park, celebrating local entrepreneurs downtown, enjoying free museum access, or ferrying across the lake for football Sunday

Standard Badger fares apply | Must book tickets in advance | Visit PureLudington.com for lodging and local info.