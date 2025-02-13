Illuminate Your Weekend with These Thrilling Events

Looking for some fun activities in Grand Rapids this weekend? Whether you’re in the mood for live music, winter festivities, or creative experiences, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening, complete with all the details you need to plan your outing.

World of Winter Festival and Events

The World of Winter Festival transforms Grand Rapids into a cold-weather wonderland with art installations, live performances, and interactive experiences. This year’s festival spotlights illuminated art pieces from all over the world.

Where: Various Venues in Downtown Grand Rapids

When: Ongoing through March 2, 2025

Cost: Free (mostly)

All ages

Here are some World of Winter highlights happening this weekend:

Luv’N Lunch

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with food trucks, live saxophone performances, and 2-for-1 ice skating. Plus, get a free rose while supplies last!

Where: Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center St NW

When: Wednesday, Feb. 14, Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $3-$6 (skating admission, includes rentals)

All ages

Love on Ice

Enjoy an enchanting evening of ice skating with an ice sculpture throne for the perfect photo op, free professional photography (6–8 p.m.), and sweet treats from Dolce Mini Cakes.

Where: Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center St NW

When: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 6– 9 p.m.

Cost: $3-$6 (skating admission, includes rentals)

All ages

Sound Bath & Meditation

Relax under the mesmerizing ChronoHarp installation (see photo) with a guided meditation and immersive sound bath featuring crystal bowls and gongs. Bring a mat, blanket, and water bottle.

Where: ChronoHarp Art Installation, Calder Plaza, 320 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids

When: Thursday, Feb. 15, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Teens & Adults

Paint the Park

Turn the ice rink into a masterpiece at this interactive event featuring street performances, stilt walkers, a kids’ music production station, and an Olaf ice sculpture. Enjoy food from local food trucks like Patty Matters and Tacos Mexico.

Where: Rosa Parks Circle, 135 Monroe Center St NW

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: Free (skating admission: $3-$6)

All ages

Live Music & Concerts

ALLEYCVT

Get ready for an electrifying night with ALLEYCVT, known for high-energy bass music and a passionate fan base. Don’t miss this chance to experience her live set at The Intersection.

Where: The Intersection, 133 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW

When: Wednesday, Feb.14, 8 p.m.

Cost: $28

Ages 18+

Bryce Vine – Motel California Tour

Bryce Vine brings his laid-back, California-inspired sound to Grand Rapids as part of his Motel California Tour. Expect hits like “Drew Barrymore” and “La La Land” in an intimate setting.

Where: The Intersection, 133 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW

When: Thursday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

Cost: $76.25

All ages

Enjoy your weekend in Grand Rapids! Let us know which events you’re most excited about.