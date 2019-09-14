The Haunt is open

Halloween is over a month away, but the scare is on.

The Haunt opened for the season yesterday, and it will be open on select dates through Nov. 2.

The 50,000-square-foot haunted house is at the Wyoming Village Shopping Center in Wyoming, at 1256 28th St. SW.

It features over 144 rooms, almost 100 actors and 62 animatronics.

Ticket holders can access all of the house’s “bone-chilling stories: “Dark Manor,” “Vox Sanitarium,” “Condemned,” “Beasts” and “Sinister Circus.”

