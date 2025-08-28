As roads fill up, Kent County urges extra caution

With sunny skies and warm temperatures in the forecast, this Labor Day weekend is shaping up to be a perfect one for motorcycle enthusiasts across West Michigan. Along with the great weather and a three-day hiatus, area roads are expected to fill up with bikes and cars alike.

“The end of summer doesn’t mean the end of the motorcycle season,” said Deputy Chief Darin Rietman of the Grandville Police Department. “Riders will be out through the next few months, and we want everyone to be safe.”

As of July 31, at least nine motorcyclists have died in crashes in Kent County this year, and another 30 have sustained serious injuries. Officials stress that crashes aren’t limited to busy roads or highways; less trafficked areas can still be high-risk.

“Riding on rural roads or roads with less traffic does not necessarily reduce the chances of being involved in a serious or fatal crash,” said Sgt. Scott Dietrich of the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement encourages motorcyclists to wear DOT-compliant helmets and visible, protective gear, to inspect their bikes regularly, and to ensure they’re properly endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Michigan. Taking a certified safety course can also help sharpen skills and reduce risks.

Drivers, meanwhile, are asked to stay especially aware of motorcycles. Because motorcycles are smaller and more maneuverable than cars, they can easily disappear into blind spots or change speeds without visible brake lights. That makes extra space and patience essential.

“Motorists should take extra care when deciding to turn, change lanes, or merge,” said Capt. Brandyn Heugel of the Walker Police Department. “It can be difficult to judge a motorcycle’s distance and speed.”

Above all, officials say, safe driving—whether on two wheels or four—comes down to attentiveness and responsibility.

“The bottom line is this: share the road, pay attention to the surrounding traffic, and always drive sober,” said Capt. Tim Wierenga of the Kentwood Police Department.