Wayland hot ’n heavy for new fast food spot

For many Michiganders, the sight of a bright red roof and the promise of a $1 olive burger stirs up memories of late-night drives and simpler times. On a crisp October morning in Wayland, those memories came roaring back to life. More than 150 vehicles lined up outside the newly opened Hot ’n Now to celebrate the brand’s revival — and to snag the first orders of cheesy taters and classic burgers.

The restaurant officially opened its drive-thru at 10:30 a.m. following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new home on 1146 129th Avenue, directly behind Noonday Market and across from Gun Lake Casino Resort.

The Wayland location represents more than a comeback for the Hot ’n Now brand — it’s a symbol of collaboration and community investment. The project is owned by HNN Holdings, LLC, a partnership between Gun Lake Investments (GLI) and Alpena-based business owner Jeff Konczak.

GLI, based in Grand Rapids, is an economic development corporation wholly owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, also known as the Gun Lake Tribe. The organization manages a diverse portfolio of real estate and operating companies, fueling economic opportunities beyond the Tribe’s gaming enterprises.

“It’s so fun to see the smiles as customers drive through,” said Monica King, CEO of GLI. “Many are making the drive to relive fond memories, and we can’t wait to see more.”

For King, the return of Hot ’n Now fits naturally into GLI’s growing portfolio of community-minded ventures — each one rooted in sustainable development and local pride.

Her business partner, Jeff Konczak, brings complementary expertise. A longtime entrepreneur and developer from Northeast Michigan, Konczak also owns B Cubed Manufacturing, the company behind the modular drive-thru buildings used by brands such as Biggby Coffee. “I’ve driven under those red roofs many times in the past, but today’s experience was unlike any other,” Konczak said. “The team worked hard to get to this point, so it’s great that we can all be here today and experience the fruits of our labor.”

The Wayland restaurant is the first of several planned under HNN Holdings. Construction on a second location in Alpena is expected to begin soon, with additional sites under consideration.

For now, the Wayland drive-thru is serving up a mix of nostalgia and newness. Loyalists will find familiar favorites — from olive burgers to Hot ’n Now’s signature shakes — alongside a few modern updates. The restaurant operates 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

As cars continued to wind through the drive-thru late into the afternoon, it was clear that for many, Hot ’n Now’s return was about more than fast food. It was about heritage, revival, and the shared joy of seeing a Michigan original brought back to life — this time with a little help from the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi.