Four fun things to do this weekend

There’s no shortage of events to look forward to during the month of March! Look forward to lots of laughter, fun food, plays and more in the weeks to come. March is clearly a month with much to anticipate—and Grand Rapids is here to deliver!

Every Friday at noon until March 31

Flight Fridays at Grand Rapids Downtown Market

The Downtown Market is always a fun place to spend your afternoon, but especially during March. The market’s Flight Friday’s kick off on the 3rd and will continue each week until the end of the month. Visit the Downtown Market at 435 Ionia Ave. SW to indulge in flights of popcorn, ice cream, sushi and more—all with a fun flight twist! Bring your friends, meet new people and indulge in all of the unique treats!

More info here: Flight Fridays

March 9-11

Petty Crimes by local playwright at the Actors’ Theater

Find you and your family at the Actors’ Theater during the first two weeks of March to watch the world premiere of Kristin Andrea Hanratty’s play, “Petty Crimes.” Watch the story of a Hispanic teenager’s “minor misdeeds” unfold on stage as a wealthy jury realizes that the world is never as simple as black and white. Catch the show on 160 Fountain St. while you can to experience a taste of what it means to be just in an unjust society.

More info here: “Petty Crimes.”

March 8-12 at varying locations

Stand-up and improv during March’s LaughFest!

The city of Grand Rapids is the world’s first community-wide festival celebrating laughter and comedy. During March 8-12, watch stand-ups and showcases from people like Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes and Charlie Berens at different venues throughout the city. Attend special events like Night at the Museum, Karakjokee, The Dirty Show and River City Improv while you can! You can visit the LaughFest website for more information on venues and events. More information is available on the LaughFest website.

Sunday, March 12

ArtRat Gallery hosts virtuoso banjo player and fiddler Aaron Jonah Lewis at Americana Sundays, ArtRat’s monthly concert series. The show runs 3-5 p.m. at 46 Division Ave. S. in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

The classically trained Detroit resident has been elbow-deep in traditional American music since their first lessons at the age of five with Kentucky native Robert Oppelt. Their concerts take audiences on a journey through the back roads of American old time and folk music, with detours through ragtime and early jazz. Admission $20; tickets available at Eventbrite. More information available on the ArtRat Gallery website.