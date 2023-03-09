Fashion statement

The Grand Rapids Public Museum and Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University will partner in presenting a fashion show and exhibition. The 2023 KCAD Fashion Capstone event will take place April 18.

GRPM courtesy photo

“RE:Models Fashion Show and Exhibition” is a runway event organized by KCAD fashion studies students that embraces the human form as a canvas onto which students project the future of fashion. “Fashion + Nature,” is a GRPM original exhibit which examines the relationship between the natural world and the fashion industry, inspiring and educating visitors to become better consumers and will showcase a wide variety of scientific specimens and fascinating garments from the museum’s collections.

“The ‘RE:Models Fashion Show and Exhibition’ and the GRPM’s ‘Fashion + Nature’ exhibit are a perfect pairing for guests interested in the fashion industry,” said Andrea Melvin, Collections Curator at the GRPM. “Through history, fashion, and science artifacts in the Fashion + Nature exhibit, visitors will learn how nature has been at the forefront of the fashion design process, in addition to showing the evolution of fashion over time.”

As a college within Ferris State University, KCAD prepares students for leadership in design, the visual arts, and art history and promotes the ethical and civic responsibilities of artists and designers, locally and globally. The Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Studies degree program at KCAD’s Pamella Roland DeVos School of Fashion empowers students to pursue careers in the fashion industry through immersive experiences that cultivate critical thinking and design skills, while broadening their understanding of fashion retailing, sustainability and presentation.

“I love the incorporation of sustainability and responsibility in the fashion program,” said KCAD student and stage manager Arienne Stoye. “We are really challenged to think outside the box and help change the way that the fashion industry operates.”

The dynamic and exciting runway show will highlight sustainability, with interactive modules in each section intended to inspire and encourage people to become better consumers and help reduce the harmful impacts of the fashion industry.

“This fresh and eclectic presentation will provide an up close and personal look at the work produced by KCAD’s Fashion Studies program, showcasing the capstone collections of graduating seniors as well as undergraduate work inspired by the ‘RE:Models’ theme, which focuses on the connection between humans and the world around us,” said Lori Faulkner, Fashion Studies Program Chair and Professor at KCAD.

The show serves to showcase the creativity of students in the Pamella Roland DeVos School of Fashion at KCAD. Guests can expect to see emerging designers converge their unique styles to collectively reimagine, rebel and react to fashion as a history, an art form and a mode of human expression. Fashion students working on the show are eager to present their work and the work of their peers and to show what they’ve learned in the program.

“I think there are a lot of exciting parts of fashion, but I especially love learning about fashion history and how we have pushed it to evolve with new ideas and technology, which is a big inspiration behind the theme of this year’s show ‘RE: Models,'” said merchandise coordinator and KCAD fashion student Avery Compton.

Audiences of all ages are invited to “dress to impress” for this unforgettable evening of fashion, fun, food and drinks Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the GRPM, 272 Pearl St NW. Doors open at 7 p.m., with a 7:30 p.m. start time.

“This annual event offers attendees the immersive experience and high energy of a fashion show; opportunities to mingle with industry professionals, designers and a multitude of fashion-savvy attendees; entrance to GRPM’s ‘Fashion + Nature’ exhibit and a variety of creative refreshments,” said Faulkner.

Tickets are $30, which includes admission to the fashion show and the GRPM exhibition “Fashion + Nature.”

Ferris State University is an equal-opportunity institution. For more information on the University’s Policy on Non-Discrimination, visit ferris.edu/non-discrimination.