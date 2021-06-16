Black Impact Collaborative hosting Juneteenth roller-skating event

The Black Impact Collaborative is hosting a free outdoor roller-skating event at Calder Plaza from 3-9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Roller skating will have guest DJs every evening from 6-9 p.m.:

Friday: Old School Friday with DJ James B

Saturday: Disco Fever Saturday with DJ Super Dre

Sunday: Soca Sunday with DJ Sanjay

There will be other events and opportunities over the Juneteenth weekend.

On-site vaccinations

Cherry Health will be on-site from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at Calder Plaza to offer COVID-19 vaccinations. Those interested in being vaccinated should call Cherry Health’s COVID-19 Hotline to register for an appointment.

Everyone who gets vaccinated will be given an appointment for their second vaccine to be completed at Cherry Health’s Heart of the City Health Center three weeks after their first dose.

Gift cards will be offered to those who get vaccinated while supplies last.

Zumba Fitness Fundraiser

SoulfulMOTION and friends are coming together to raise funds for Nika Price, a local community member who is battling triple-negative metastatic breast cancer. The funds raised will help to cover Price’s personal and medical care expenses.

The fundraiser will take place from 7-8 p.m. Saturday at Calder Plaza. The suggested minimum donation is $20 to participate.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration honoring the end of slavery in the United States.

The Black Impact Collaborative, an organization that began as a collective of leaders across organizations led by and serving African Americans in greater Grand Rapids, said the weekend will serve as the backdrop for the public announcement that BIC is officially a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Since April 2020, the collaborative said it has worked to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic through programs and community engagement activities, adding it is committed to moving in solidarity and collectively supporting the short- and long-term needs of Black greater Grand Rapids.