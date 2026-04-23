American Sputnik lands on Gilmore stage

The Gilmore International Piano Festival and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra have teamed up on a new opera-inspired work about Texas-born pianist Van Cliburn. The piece, set to premiere May 1, 2026, is part of the Gilmore Festival—widely regarded in the classical music world as one of the leading piano-focused institutions in the United States.

Titled American Sputnik, the work is composed by Evan Mack with a libretto by Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award winner Mark Campbell. Written for baritone, piano, and chamber orchestra, it centers on Cliburn’s early rise to fame after winning the 1958 International Tchaikovsky Piano Competition in Moscow at the height of the Cold War.

At the time, Cliburn was a young pianist from Texas—still relatively unknown on the world stage—who suddenly found himself thrust into an international spotlight. His unexpected victory in Moscow became one of those rare Cold War moments where music briefly outpaced politics, with Soviet audiences embracing an American performer in a deeply symbolic cultural exchange.

Rather than a straightforward biography, the work blends narration and music to follow Cliburn’s journey—from arriving in Moscow and facing intense pressure in competition, to his triumphant return home as an international cultural figure.

Baritone Joseph Lattanzi performs as Cliburn, joined by pianist Stanislav Khristenko and a chamber orchestra. The production sits somewhere between opera and concert performance, built around storytelling as much as musical display.

“Commissioning American Sputnik reflects our vision to push the boundaries of what a piano festival can offer,” said Dr. Pierre van der Westhuizen, executive and artistic director of The Gilmore. “By combining the drama of opera with the virtuosity of piano, we aim to bring audiences a unique and deeply engaging experience.”

Founded in 1989, The Gilmore has become a major force in the piano world, known for its Gilmore Artist Award and its commitment to commissioning new music. The organization has supported more than 45 new works and is widely credited with helping expand the modern piano repertoire.

Jessica Mallow Gulley, president and CEO of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, said the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to new work. “This new commissioning project exemplifies our shared commitment to bringing innovative works to life,” she said.

Composer Evan Mack draws on echoes of Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff in the score, using them as a musical backdrop to Cliburn’s story and the cultural bridge his performances created between the United States and Russia. Librettist Mark Campbell notes that the story remains resonant today, highlighting how artists can connect people across political divides through shared musical language.

The second half of the May 1 program features pianist Alexandre Kantorow performing Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra under Music Director Julian Kuerti.

The performance takes place during the 2026 Gilmore International Piano Festival, running April 30 through May 10 in Kalamazoo. Tickets and information are available at TheGilmore.org.