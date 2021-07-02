Circle Theatre’s fundraising event celebrates ladies of soul

Circle Theatre is hosting its second annual Summer Fundraising Concert that will pay tribute to the ladies of soul at 7 p.m. July 12 on the lawn of Aquinas College’s Performing Arts Center, 1703 Robinson Road SE in Grand Rapids.

The concert will feature Lisa Knight & Friends and include Michelle Covington and Deb Alexander. The production will honor the likes of Tina Turner, Chaka Khan, Donna Summer, Whitney Houston and more.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Circle Theatre’s website.

In addition to the production, KJ Catering will be offering picnic options. Each Circle Summer Fundraising Concert Picnic Basket is $30 and includes three courses. Patrons can choose from charcuterie boards; fruit, veggies, and hummus; or beef brisket dip with pretzel bites for course one.

Course two options include one beef and one chicken kabob, two pulled pork sliders on a pretzel bun, an Italian sandwich on focaccia bread or jambalaya.

Course three options include brownie bites or a yogurt parfait. Outside beverages are allowed and public restrooms will be available.

Circle Theatre has raised $50,000 of its $150,000 goal to continue covering its ongoing costs that have been aided by the pandemic. All proceeds from the Summer Fundraising Concert go to Circle Theatre.

