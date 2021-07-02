Grand Rapids Public Museum to host Backyard Stargazing virtual program

The Grand Rapids Public Museum will be offering a Backyard Stargazing virtual program at 6 p.m. July 29.

The virtual program will focus on the upcoming Perseid meteor shower that will peak Aug. 11. Virtual visitors will learn about the characteristics of meteors, how to spot the Perseid meteor shower and more.

According to the museum, the meteors frequently leave long “wakes” of light and color as they streak the earth’s atmosphere. The meteors will be visible for a few days before and after Aug 11.

“We’re thrilled to continue offering virtual programming as an extension of the museum’s Chaffee Planetarium experience,” said Jack Daleske, GRPM’s planetarium manager. “Our team strives to create engaging science programming for all ages to enjoy that prompts them to continue their quest for knowledge about science and space exploration.”

The Backyard Stargazing meetups are $2 for GRPM members and $4 for the general public. One ticket link is needed per household. There will be a limited capacity and early registration is recommended. Tickets can be purchased here.

The presentation will be held on Zoom with a Q&A session afterward.