Every event has its striking moments—but with Ice Guru, those moments become memories guests talk about for years. Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Ice Guru Events is an event entertainment company known for its custom ice sculptures, immersive “photo-tainment” experiences, and standout event features that bring excitement and personality to weddings, corporate events, festivals, and private celebrations.

Custom Ice Sculptures & Live Carving Experiences

At its core, Ice Guru creates eye-catching, custom ice sculptures that serve as striking centerpieces and natural conversation starters. From elegant wedding designs and branded corporate logos to functional ice bars and specialty displays, every sculpture is tailored to fit the event’s theme and vision.

One of Ice Guru’s signature offerings is live ice carving, where guests watch massive blocks of ice transform into detailed works of art in real time. Recent highlights include a 5,000-pound Viking ship carved live for World of Winter in downtown Grand Rapids. These performances add energy, spectacle, and authenticity – making the creation itself part of the entertainment.

With deep roots in the highest levels of the craft, Ice Guru’s founders and lead sculptors are seasoned veterans whose work has been featured on national television, including their own Food Network series, Ice Brigade. Their experience and innovative approach continue to set the standard for ice sculpting and experiential event design.

Interactive “Photo-Tainment” Experiences

Ice Guru also offers one of Michigan’s largest selections of interactive, handicap accessible photo experiences, designed to drive engagement, social sharing, and brand visibility. Their lineup includes the Orbit 360, Enchanted Mirror, Hollywood / LA Booth, Array, Graffiti Wall, and the Guru Mini roaming booth.

Guests can create stills, boomerangs, GIFs, slow-motion videos, and dynamic 360-degree clips. Fully customized overlays and branded elements allow hosts—especially corporate clients and cities—to extend their event’s reach and measurable ROI long after the event ends.

Silent Discos That Keep the Party Going

Silent discos are a core Ice Guru offering and a favorite for late-night wedding receptions, corporate after-parties, and city events. With wireless headphones, guests choose their music channel and dance freely—without noise constraints. The result is high-energy, inclusive entertainment that keeps the party going while staying venue-friendly.

Sky Script & Seasonal Experiences

Sky Script is Ice Guru’s bold approach to large-scale visual activations. Using biodegradable foam clouds filled with helium, Ice Guru creates floating shapes, symbols, and logos that drift through open spaces. Ideal for festivals, brand activations, and grand openings, Sky Script offers a visually striking and environmentally friendly alternative to balloon drops.

Seasonal experiences also play a big role, including live pumpkin carving performances and high-detail seasonal displays that captivate crowds and bring festive energy to events year-round.

Let’s Create Something Unforgettable

Ice Guru has partnered with organizations such as the Detroit Tigers, Van Andel Institute, and NFL Super Bowl events, earning a reputation for creativity, professionalism, and flawless execution.

“I highly recommend Ice Guru! They were incredibly easy to communicate with throughout the entire process and truly understood the vision I had in mind — then brought it to life perfectly!”

— Mallory Keene

In a world where events compete for attention, Ice Guru delivers entertainment that is artistic, interactive, and unforgettable.

Visit our website or give us a call to start planning an experience your guests won’t forget.