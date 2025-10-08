St. Cecilia welcomes ‘jazz royalty’ Catherine Russell

Born into musical royalty, New York native Catherine Russell carries a rich legacy in every note she sings. Her father, the late Luis Russell, was a legendary pianist, composer, and bandleader — best known as Louis Armstrong’s longtime musical director. Her mother, Carline Ray, was a trailblazing vocalist, guitarist, and bassist who performed with the International Sweethearts of Rhythm, Mary Lou Williams, and Sy Oliver.

On Thursday, Oct. 9, she will bring her own unique voice to St. Cecilia Music Center’s Royce Auditorium, 24 Ransom Ave. NE, Grand Rapids. And there are still tickets available!

Russell’s professional career took off early. After graduating with honors from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, she toured and recorded with an impressive lineup of artists including Carrie Smith, Steely Dan, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Jackson Browne, Michael Feinstein, Levon Helm, and Rosanne Cash. Over her career, she’s appeared on more than 200 albums.

Her solo debut, Cat (2006, World Village/Harmonia Mundi), earned rave reviews, followed by her 2008 album Sentimental Streak. Russell has made appearances on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” PBS’s “Tavis Smiley Show,” NPR’s “Fresh Air,” “Piano Jazz,” “Mountain Stage,” “World Café,” and “Jazz Night in America.” She’s also received a German Record Critics’ Award and topped the Living Blues magazine critics’ poll.

Her third album, Inside This Heart of Mine, reached No. 1 on JazzWeek and Roots Music Report charts and appeared on Billboard’s jazz charts as well as No. 1 on iTunes jazz. Strictly Romancin’ (2012) earned the Prix du Jazz Vocal from the French Jazz Academy, the Grand Prix du Hot Club de France, and a Bistro Award for Outstanding Recording. That same year, Russell won a Grammy® as a featured artist on the soundtrack for HBO’s Boardwalk Empire.

In 2013, she contributed three songs to the film Kill Your Darlings. Her fifth album, Bring It Back (2014, Jazz Village), earned a five-star review in DownBeat magazine. Harlem on My Mind (2016) featured songs from the Great African American Songbook and earned her a Grammy® nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Russell’s seventh album, Alone Together (2019, Dot Time Records), topped the JazzWeek Year-End chart and won her a second Grammy® nomination in the same category.

Also in 2019, she appeared in the film Bolden and contributed vocals to the soundtrack album by Wynton Marsalis. She can also be heard on three tracks of Big Band Holidays II with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by Marsalis.

Widely acclaimed, Russell has performed on four continents and at major jazz festivals including Monterey, Newport, North Sea, JazzAscona, Montreal, Rochester International, Panama, and Tanglewood. She’s played sold-out shows at iconic venues like The Kennedy Center, Scullers in Boston, The Dakota in Minneapolis, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, SFJazz, and Pasadena Pops.

All Music Guide calls her “a retro old-school vocalist for the ages.” Her repertoire spans gems from the 1920s to the present, marked by soulful interpretations, sparkling acoustic swing, and a touch of humor. With her unique song choices and stunning vocal style, Catherine Russell has firmly established herself among the greatest interpreters of American popular song.

