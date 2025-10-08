From tulips to tofu: Lakeshore flavors find fusion

Nestled between sandy beaches and charming downtowns, Michigan’s Lakeshore communities—Holland, Muskegon, Grand Haven, and Saugatuck—have long celebrated Dutch heritage as their cultural hallmark. But beyond the tulips and windmills, a quieter transformation is underway in these lakeshore towns. The scents of lemongrass, soy, ginger, and grilled short ribs fill the air. From Buddhist temples to fusion noodle bowls crafted by second-generation entrepreneurs, the influence of Asian Americans is becoming more prominent in West Michigan’s culture.

West Michigan’s Lakeshore now features a diverse Asian community, comprised of populations from Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Korea. Charles Elwood, President of the West Michigan Asian Association, explains, “There were two major immigration waves. The first involved refugees, and the second included those with factory jobs, encouraging family and friends from California or Texas to relocate for better working conditions.”

Today, Asian culture is visible along the Lakeshore through food, events, faith, and businesses. From festivals to family-run restaurants, these stories demonstrate that fusion is more than just a culinary phenomenon; it is also a cultural phenomenon. It’s a community.

Stories like that of Holland-born Mary Lou Nguyen, a second-generation Vietnamese American restaurateur, highlight pathways of community building. Her parents came as teenagers. She remembers how they chose to settle in Holland, where the community felt less overwhelming than in big cities. Over time, economic opportunity, a desire for stability, and support from established Asian families turned the Lakeshore into a place where new arrivals could see a future.

Nguyen and her Vietnamese-born husband, Son Lam, started an Asian take-out business from their home during the pandemic, blending bold flavors and inspiration from their travels. Now, their restaurant, Up Leaf Café, offers classic Asian dishes like Korean beef bowls and rice noodle wraps, appealing to both traditional and evolving tastes. The fast-casual venue offers counter service. They also have gluten-free options. The décor features custom red oak furniture crafted in Vietnam from American wood, creating a space that feels both familiar and new. When local college volleyball teams fill the dining room or customers rave about the unique flavors, it’s clear that this business does more than serve food. They also nurture belonging and connection.

The Asian influence on the Lakeshore is perhaps most noticeable in its food scene. Local Asian supermarkets, owned and operated by Vietnamese, Cambodian, and Lao families, truck in fresh Bok choy and roast duck from Chicago or via air freight from Florida, helping families stay connected to their culinary roots.

One local event that shares cultures along the Lakeshore is the Great Rotary Asian Noodle Cookoff. Chefs and restaurant owners from diverse backgrounds bring their best dishes to the competition. The event combines tradition with experimentation, featuring a wide range of dishes.

Elwood explains how, in 2025, the Caucasian American owners of the Singapore Room in Saugatuck won the cookoff with their Dan Dan noodles. “We said, ‘You appreciate Asian culture, and you make great noodles. Would you like to participate?’ They did and won the cook-off. It was a cool win because we represented everybody interested in Asian cultures. They were outsiders trying to understand our culture and language. We brought them into our competition, and they won. We were all okay with it. They did a great job representing our art, so we gave him a trophy for Building a Bridge, which was fusion.”

The Great Rotary Asian Noodle Cookoff now plans to expand to include Hispanic and Dutch cuisines, reflecting the Lakeshore’s multicultural reality. In 2026, the event will become The Great Rotary International Cookoff.

More than cuisine, Asian culture was demonstrated through music and dance performances. Thai and Polynesian dancers performed in traditional dress, adding cultural depth to the event.

Religious and civic groups support these festivals. The presence of two Buddhist temples in Holland, alongside Vietnamese Catholic congregations, underscores the region’s spiritual diversity.

Fusion extends beyond food to include the experience of cultivating a multicultural life along the Lakeshore. Whether it’s through spicy noodles, temple chimes, or shared community laughter, these elements add richness to the region. As traditions continue to evolve, the Lakeshore transforms into a place where cultures not only coexist but also blend seamlessly at the table and beyond.