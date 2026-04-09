A wild night out for The Lion King attendees

Disney’s The Lion King roared to life last night at DeVos Performance Hall, kicking off its multi-week run from April 8 to 26. This beloved Disney classic leaps off the stage with its unforgettable songs, iconic score, vibrant costumes, and energetic performances that make it a can’t-miss experience for fans of all ages.

In celebration of the show, Broadway Grand Rapids is hosting a special Community Night on Thursday, April 16. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the pre-show activities will bring the spirit of the African savanna to life with a series of fun, family-friendly experiences. Thanks to partnerships with John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, and Playground GR, attendees can enjoy interactive activities designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, and connection before the curtain even rises.

Community Night is included at no extra cost with a ticket to that evening’s performance. Tickets for the entire run of The Lion King can be purchased at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office, through Ticketmaster, or online at BroadwayGrandRapids.com. Groups of 10 or more can reserve seats by calling 616-235-6285.

Accessible Broadway Grand Rapids

Rush tickets for educators and students are available for $30 one hour before showtime at the box office with valid school ID (limit two per ID).

DeVos Performance Hall is located at 303 Monroe Ave NW, in downtown Grand Rapids. For more details on Community Night, tickets, and the full run of performances, visit BroadwayGrandRapids.com.