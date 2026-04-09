Sip and support GRPM at Collections & Cocktails

The Grand Rapids Public Museum will host its annual Collections & Cocktails fundraiser on May 21, 2026, offering an evening dedicated to preserving one of West Michigan’s most significant cultural institutions.

Located at 272 Pearl Street, NW, the Museum has been a cornerstone of the community for 170 years, safeguarding more than 250,000 artifacts that document the history of Kent County and beyond. Supported in part by local taxpayers, it features three floors of exhibits, the region’s only planetarium, extensive educational programs, and stewardship of The Mounds, a National Historic Landmark. It is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

This year’s event, themed Currents that Connect, explores the relationship between West Michigan and its waterways. Guests will have exclusive, hands-on access to artifacts and specimens from the Museum’s collections.

“Collections & Cocktails offers a unique opportunity for guests to support the Public Museum, enjoy an elevated evening on the river, and get an exclusive look at themed artifacts and specimens from our Collections,” said Lyric Floria, Development Manager at the GRPM. “It’s a celebration of curiosity, community, and the rich history we share with our water.”

The evening includes a cocktail reception, interactive Museum experiences, and a seated dinner with a program. Proceeds directly support the Museum’s preservation and educational initiatives. Tickets and sponsorship information are available at grpm.org/cc.