While downtown Grand Rapids gets swept up in the creative frenzy of ArtPrize this fall, a delicious counter-celebration is heating up just a few blocks east of the Medical Mile. Michigan Street’s annual Poutine Prize—now in its fifth glorious, gravy-soaked year—is back, inviting locals and visitors alike to turn their “Eyes on the Frize.”

A Delicious Detour from Downtown

Born out of necessity, the Poutine Prize was launched by Michigan Street corridor restaurants as a way to reclaim some of the attention (and foot traffic) lost during ArtPrize. While the art world gathers downtown, these eateries offer their own kind of artistry—culinary creations centered around poutine, the beloved Canadian comfort food of fries, cheese curds, and gravy.

And they don’t stop at tradition. Think loaded poutines with everything from smoked meats to creative vegan sauces—each plate a masterpiece in its own right.

Jump aboard the “Gravy Train”

Mark your calendars for the Gravy Train: two nights of poutine-tasting, trolley-riding fun on October 3 & 4 from 5–10 p.m. Guests can hop from one restaurant to the next aboard a dedicated trolley, sampling signature poutines while taking in Michigan Street’s lively bar-and-bite scene.

If you’d like to participate in this delicious dalliance, grab a Poutine Passport from any participating location. Each poutine purchase gets you a stamp. Collect four stamps and you’ll score a free Poutine Week t-shirt, a wearable badge of honor for true poutine pros.

Want to crown your favorite creation? The public gets to vote for the top poutine, just like in ArtPrize. Only this time, your taste buds are the judge.

2025 Lineup

This year’s participating restaurants include some of the corridor’s best-loved spots, each serving up unique takes on the classic Canadian dish:

7 Monks GR

American Legion

Birch Lodge

Bob’s Bar

Elbow Room

The Friesian

Glass House

Grand Coney

Kaffeine

Logan’s Alley

Maggie’s

Taco Borracho

Toasted Pickle

Vandermill

(Stay tuned—menus are coming soon!)

More than a meal

Beyond the food, Poutine Week is about community—celebrating local flavors, local businesses, and the creativity that thrives even outside downtown’s spotlight. Whether you’re a seasoned poutine aficionado or a first-timer, it’s the perfect excuse to explore Michigan Street and support your neighborhood favorites.

So this September and October, while ArtPrize draws your gaze downtown, don’t forget to turn your “Eyes on the Frize”—because some of the best art is the kind you can eat.