RVs, Animals, Music & More This Weekend

Battling the winter blues? There’s plenty of indoor fun to keep you warm, from the Grand Rapids RV Show to Nature Day at the Downtown Market and a cozy folk performance by Ben Traverse. And of course, Big Daddy Fox will be playing the blues—because as they say, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em!

City of Kentwood Winter Concert Series

Music lovers of all ages, start your winter evenings with a warm dose of live music and local flavor! The City of Kentwood Winter Concert Series opens this Thursday with Big Daddy Fox, who performs blues, soul, rock and R&B with a legendary blues guitar and lively percussion— the perfect soundtrack for a cozy winter night. Pair the performance with freshly baked pizzas from Around Baking Company food truck, serving up mouthwatering specialty pizzas and sweets. Bonus: You can bring your own beer, wine, or non-alcoholic drinks to make the night even sweeter. Stay tuned for more incredible acts in February and March! Learn more about the Winter Concert Series at Kentwood.us/WinterConcerts.

Where: Kent District Library – Kentwood Branch, 4950 Breton Ave SE

When: Thursday, Jan. 18, 6:30–8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tickets: Not required



Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show

Calling all travel lovers, RV enthusiasts, families, and outdoor adventurers! The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is back and better than ever. Over 200,000 square feet of RVs, including sleek motorhomes, cozy teardrops, and adventure-ready van campers, await your exploration. Beyond RVs, discover electric bikes, camping gear, and unique accessories for your next road trip. Don’t miss the free seminars on RVing essentials, the pancake breakfast benefiting Cran-Hill Ranch, or kids’ activities like a climbing wall and face painting. Convenient parking and shuttle services make it easy to dive into this exciting showcase of wanderlust.

Where: DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave NW

When:

Thursday, Jan. 16, 3 p.m.–9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17, 12 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Cost: Adults, $12; multi-day ticket, $18; children 6–14, $5 (5 and under free).

Tickets: At the door or online at GrandRapidsRVShow.com

Nature Day at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Attention families, kids, animal lovers: Let your wild side shine at the 6th Annual Nature Day, where the Downtown Market transforms into a mini zoo. Meet adorable animals from Blandford Nature Center, like owls and turtles, or get up close with fascinating reptiles from N&N Exotic Reptile Rescue. Brave souls can even check out Madagascar hissing cockroaches and tarantulas, courtesy of John Ball Zoo! Beyond the critters, enjoy hands-on learning with the Grand Rapids Public Library and Outdoor Discovery Center. Make it a day by grabbing a delicious bite at the Market Hall before heading home with stories your kids won’t stop talking about.

Where: Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave SW

When: Saturday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tickets: Not required

ArtRat’s Americana Sundays: Ben Traverse

Step into the soulful world of folk music at ArtRat Gallery this Sunday with Ben Traverse, a modern-day troubadour bringing traditional ballads into the 21st century. Known as “the modern-day Pete Seeger,” Traverse weaves together stories and melodies from across generations, making this an unmissable afternoon for folk music fans. Before the show, grab a free appetizer voucher for Rockwell Republic across the street or enjoy stress-free parking just a block away. This intimate concert for adults promises to leave your heart full and your toes tapping.

Where: ArtRat Gallery, 46 Division Ave S.

When: Sunday, Jan. 19, 3–5 p.m.

Cost: $20Tickets: Available on Eventbrite