Ludington leads in national poll

A popular Michigan beach town is leading a national poll as a nominee for “Best Historic Small Town.”

Ludington – with two historic lighthouses, a maritime museum inside a 1934 U.S. Coastguard Station, lumber baron homes-turned B&Bs, and the last coal-fired steamship in the United States – is currently currently ranked 1. It’s also the only Michigan town in the top 20.

“Ludington is a perfect historic small town nominee for the prestigious USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award, especially with our recent sesquicentennial celebration of our city’s founding in 1873,” said Brandy Miller, executive director of the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We’re asking locals and Michiganders alike to support Ludington with your vote. But no matter the outcome, we already know we have a winning historic town with Ludington.”

The ranking is conducted by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, which highlight top-notch attractions and businesses. According to a press release circulated by the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, the nominees are chosen by a panel of relevant experts, which include a combination of editors from USA Today; editors from 10Best.com; expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties.

Individuals 18 years and older may vote for Ludington here once per day through Monday, April 1, 2024 at 11:59 a.m.