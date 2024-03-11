Griffins team up to fight hunger

The Grand Rapids Griffins have teamed up with a longstanding Michigan bank to help Kids’ Food Basket on its mission to reduce hunger.

In 2023, Kids’ Food Basket served 1.74 million meals in in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan counties and delivered approximately 10,000 meals to schools each workday and hosted 63,000 volunteer-hours to support the community last year.

“Our work is made possible due to the generosity of a community that has come together around the fact that all kids deserve good food.” said Bridget Clark Whitney, KFB President and Founding CEO. “We are honored and grateful for Comerica and the Griffins’ continued support as they champion a future that includes good for all.”

Community members who would like to donate to the food drive can refer to KFB non-perishable “wish list” that includes staple non-perishable food items such as fruit cups or pouches, pudding cups, meat sticks, pretzels, cheese crackers and Cheerios. Items can be dropped off at participating West Michigan Comerica banking centers through April 4, 2024. Those who donate will receive one Grand Rapids Griffins hockey game ticket voucher per five cans of nonperishable food. Those who donate over 20 items will also receive a special Grand Rapids Griffins prize.

“Kids’ Food Basket has not only increased food access in our community but has also empowered children and nurtured healthier lives through impactful education,” said Debra Van Hevele, Comerica Bank Senior Vice President and Retail Regional Director.

Comerica is currently celebrating 175 years in business this year, making it Michigan’s longest-serving bank. The total amount of food collected for Kids’ Food Basket will be announced at the Grffins’ April 5 hockey at Van Andel Arena.

“It is through collaborative efforts like this that gives West Michigan its well-earned reputation as one of the most generous, thoughtful, caring regions on the planet,” said Bob Kaser, Griffins VP and KFB Board Member. “As Debra mentioned, the work Kids’ Food Basket does is exemplary and life-changing for thousands of kids and families, and made possible, in part, by two highly committed, community minded companies like the Griffins and Comerica Bank.”

The Griffins generate more than $400,000 annually for various schools, organizations, and nonprofits in West Michigan through their community programs and charitable initiatives. For more information on Comerica’s partnership with the Griffins supporting KFB, including details on the 11 participating Comerica banking centers, visit: Comerica.com/griffinsfooddrive.