Meijer Gardens reopens sculpture galleries with international artist

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park will reopen its remodeled sculpture galleries with an exhibition of works rarely — if ever — seen in the U.S.

“Planets in My Head,” by British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare, opens April 1 and will continue through Oct. 23. Shonibare’s works explore race, class and cultural identity.

The show will feature pieces from the past three decades of the artist’s body of work, including sculptures, paintings, photographs, print and film. Many of the works have never or rarely been shown in the U.S.

Specifically for this exhibition, Shonibare created “Food Man,” a sculpture that references West Michigan’s rich agricultural tradition while raising questions about global food production and sustainability.

The exhibit was organized by the artist and Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park with the support of Stephen Friedman Gallery and James Cohan Gallery.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $13.50 for senior citizens and students, and $8.50 for children ages 3-13. Meijer Gardens members and children 2 and younger will not be charged.

The sculpture galleries at Meijer Gardens were closed over a year due to renovations.