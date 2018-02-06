7 Most Romantic Spots in Grand Rapids

While February 14 could be considered Cupid’s Super Bowl, Grand Rapids has plenty of options for the romantically inclined all year. Planning your next date night? Looking to cozy up with your partner? We’ve narrowed down the choices to these seven romantic spots in town. Did we miss your favorite spot? Let us know in the comments below and we’ll check it out ourselves (with a plus one, of course).

Dinner with a view

Where else in town can you dine overlooking the city skyline than at Cygnus 27, atop the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. Eat your way through the Latin-inspired menu, from tasty seafood tapas, like corn-crusted calamari, to feasts, like roasted rack of lamb with carrot and aji amarillo puree.

A post shared by Lisa (@lisaeatsanddrinks) on Dec 8, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

Take a carriage ride through downtown GR

After 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, look for the horse and carriage parked outside the PNC Bank building on the edge of Rosa Parks Circle. Snuggle in and enjoy a leisurely ride through the city. As rides book up fast, we recommend making reservations online. $60 per half hour, $90 per hour.

A post shared by Bonnie Anne (@bonnieannevs) on Dec 6, 2017 at 7:57am PST

Drift away with a couples massage

Design One Salon Spa takes pampering to the max. It offers a separate, quieter waiting room for its massage services, and you can make any of the spa services a double (think massage, pedicures, facials). We recommend the hot stone massage ($110 for 65 minutes per person), and double rooms (side-by-side massage beds) are available. Want to do a full spa day with your sweetie? Robes and spa flip-flops are provided, and if you reserve a double pedicure, get a complimentary glass of bubbly. Otherwise, you’re welcome to bring your own food or beverage.

A post shared by Bethany Harrigan (@b.harrigannails) on Jan 23, 2018 at 8:51am PST

Practice your pirouette at Rosa Parks Circle

There’s something magical about Rosa Parks Circle at night. Maybe it’s the twinkle of the trees wrapped in lights or the melodic sound of skates carving into the ice. The best part is that it’s only $3 ($6 counting you and your partner). Cheap date nights for the win!

A post shared by Srita Potter (@sritapotters) on Feb 4, 2018 at 5:18pm PST

Contemplate the heavens

Walk up the softly lit path to the James C. Veen Observatory for an astronomic evening. The Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association hosts public nights on Saturday evenings, from May to October (pending clear skies). For $3 each, tour the facility, look through a variety of telescopes and see if your romantic history is written in the stars. The first public night of 2018 isn’t until May 5, so bookmark their site for later.

A post shared by GRAAA (@gr_astronomy) on Jul 12, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Cozy up at Roses on Reeds Lake

Sip a glass of your favorite wine and snack on popcorn, while the fireplace crackles romantically in the background. In warmer days, nothing beats watching the sunset paint the sky purple off the back patio of Roses.

A post shared by Rose's 🌹 (@rosesonreedslake) on Jan 4, 2018 at 2:31pm PST

Whip up masterpieces at Sur La Table

Sur La Table offers a wide range of hands-on cooking classes. For February, choose from its love-inspired lineup, like “French Romance” and “Ti Amo, Tuscany” and “I Heart Rome.” Reserve online or call the Breton South Village store.

A post shared by Lauren (@lauren3858) on Jan 21, 2018 at 3:07pm PST