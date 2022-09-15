Sip Shine moonshine to open tasting room

A Grand Rapids-based moonshine brand soon will occupy the Harmony Hall building following last week’s news of the beer castle’s upcoming closure.

Sip Shine in a recent Facebook post said it will expand its West Michigan presence and open a Nashville-style tasting room and restaurant called Sip Shine Lounge at 401 Stocking Ave. NW.

The location currently is home to Harmony Hall, which Harmony Brewing Company announced will close after seven years of operations.

Founded in 2019, Sip Shine was inspired by a family vacation in Tennessee and a lack of moonshine in the north, according to managing partner Kyle Search.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy moonshine the way we learned to while vacationing in Tennessee,” Search said. “This tasting room will be a one-of-a-kind experience in the area.”

Sip Shine Lounge will be the first opportunity for customers to sample and purchase Sip Shine products in one location.

In addition, the second-floor restaurant will feature a Nashville-inspired menu, plus a weekly specialty menu of themed cuisine.

“We wanted to bring a new food and entertainment experience to Grand Rapids, (and) not only will the food be top notch, but this true Nashville experience will transform you,” said Nick Rice, marketing director at Sip Shine.

In the Facebook post, the company also said it formed a partnership with Grand Rapids-based Wise Men Distillery for new in-state spirit production.

The company said the partnership “will allow us to continue to produce the best possible product for our customers while also supporting our hometown economy.” Production is scheduled to begin this month.

Sip Shine Lounge is expected to open in spring 2023.