Set sail for an inaugural boat show

Boat enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The inaugural Muskegon Boat Life Adelaide Pointe Boat Show is set for August 16-18 at the new Muskegon area marina. This regional showcase features boats, food, and fun with a view. From yachts to pontoons, the boat show features a range of yachts, sport boats, pontoons, and fishing boats from more than 100 boats from 20 dealers.

“We are thrilled to bring the Muskegon Boat Life Adelaide Pointe Boat Show to the beautiful new Adelaide Pointe Marina,” said Roger Zuidema, show coordinator. “This event will not only showcase the incredible boating lifestyle but also highlight the vibrant boating community of Muskegon.”

Attendees can look forward to interviews, boating tips, and product demonstrations and explore a wide variety of boats in their natural element. With displays by 19 top dealers and numerous vendors, the show promises to be a boating enthusiast’s paradise, whether you’re a seasoned captain or dreaming of your first day on the water, this show has something for everyone. In addition to the boat displays, the show will feature a main stage hosted by Andy O’Riley, as well as food and beverages from Muskegon Brewing Company, along with fare and other refreshments available at vendor booths.

The show kicks off with an opening ceremony on Friday, August 16 at 10 a.m., with Samantha Jacques from WZZM as the emcee. Live music will be playing throughout the event, with performances by Coty Bouchard, Lynn and Ian The Moonshine Runners, and Under the Covers.

Friday night includes a VIP party and dinner at the Adelaide Pointe Event Center, with happy hour starting at 6:30 p.m. and dinner from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tables are available for reservation.

Food vendors at the show include Muskegon Brewing Company, Fricano’s Pizza, Dockside Donuts, Slinging Weenies, Sanders Wraps, and Popsicle Pontoons.

There will be a prize contest for attendees, with a chance to win various prizes by scanning a code at the show. On Saturday night, a Light Boat Parade will take place around 9:30 PM, with the Muskegon Brewing Company and Event Center open for viewing.