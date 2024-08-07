John Ball Zoo welcomes baby bongo

John Ball Zoo has announced the birth of a female eastern mountain bongo, one of the largest forest antelopes.

Carrot, a 4-year-old female bongo, and Beckson, a 10-year-old male bongo, welcomed their newest addition, named Chestnut, on July 23. This marks the pair’s second calf following the birth of male bongo Sprout last year. Chestnut is healthy and currently with Carrot behind the scenes. Guests will see both in their outdoor habitat next week.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome our newest addition at John Ball Zoo, a healthy female bongo calf,” said Tim Sampson, curator at John Ball Zoo. “The birth of a critically endangered species is a significant milestone in the conservation of this amazing species. We are happy to report that both mom and baby are doing well.”

Carrot and Beckson are a recommended breeding pair through the Species Survival Plan Program by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, in which experts collaborate to maximize genetic diversity and manage the demographic distribution and sustainability of species, aligning with the Zoo’s mission of saving wildlife and wild places. John Ball Zoo has been an active participant in the Species Survival Plan Program for bongos for more than a decade, producing several offspring who are at zoos around the country contributing to the conservation of this species.

The eastern mountain bongo, primarily found in forested mountains in Kenya, is a critically endangered species due to poaching, habitat destruction, and illegal trapping. Bongos are large, strikingly beautiful antelopes with distinctive reddish-brown coats, white-yellow stripes, and long, spiraled horns.

The birth of an eastern mountain bongo calf follows the recent births of a snow leopard cub and three lynx kits, as well as the hatching of three penguin chicks.