Did someone say brunch?

Wake up your weekends with some bang-up brunch treats from Downtown Market. The Rise & Dine Brunch Bites food promotion happening each Sunday throughout the month of August.
“Summer is beginning to wrap up, and families are starting to settle back into their routines. Instilling a weekly Sunday brunch brings a little last-minute fun before new schedules begin,” said Mimi Fritz, President/CEO of the Grand Rapids Downtown Market. “Our Market Hall tenants put a lot of thought and creativity into their featured menu items. We’re eager to welcome guests in for a taste.”
Brunch Bites offers classic breakfast fare as well as some out of the ordinary treats, too, available all day long Aug. 13, 20, and 27, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Participating Market Hall vendors and their offerings are as follows.
Squibb Coffee Bar
Basil Peach Burrata Toast
A fan favorite Squibb breakfast toast featuring peach chamomile preserves, burrata cheese, fresh basil, and a honey drizzle. $10
Cafe de Miro
Shakshuka
This classic Mediterranean breakfast dish includes eggs in tomato sauce and olive oil with peppers, onion, and garlic. $10
Feta Omelet
A three-egg omelet with creamy feta cheese, topped with green onion. $11
Field & Fire
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Flaky butter croissant filled with Michigan-raised, all-natural ham and a blend of cheddar and parmesan Reggiano cheese, baked fresh daily. $5
Love’s Ice Cream & Chocolate
Breakfast Ice Cream Sundae
Ice cream for breakfast? Why not?! Vanilla or Coffee ice cream, waffle cone, drizzled with maple syrup and dusted with cinnamon sugar. $5.95
High Tide Soda
Breakfast Sodas
Maple root beer, bacon, and syrup sodas! $3.50 each / 6 for $19
Blood Orange Mango Mimosa Float
Blood Orange Mango dairy-free gelato with California Brut Champagne. Class up your brunch with this delicious spin on a classic. $7
Dorothy and Tony`s Gourmet Popcorn
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Kettle Corn
Dorothy & Tony’s Cinnamon Kettle Corn mixed with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, creating a snackable breakfast on the go! All sizes available.
Sushi Market
Philadelphia Roll
Sushi Market’s take on breakfast lox! Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado wrapped with seaweed paper. $6
Aperitivo
Mimosa Party!
It’s a Mimosa Party! This includes 3 different mini carafes of juice and a bottle of bubbles for $30. Want a single mimosa? Take $1 off!
Gaby’s Gourmandise
Quiche by the Slice:
Lorraine – caramelized onions, bacon, Swiss.
Broccoli, yam, goat cheese.
Mushroom, asparagus, Swiss. $7
Sweet and Savory Crepes:
Sweet: Nutella and fresh strawberries $10;
Lemon and sugar $9.
Savory: Rosemary ham, egg, and Swiss $12; Egg and Swiss $11.
Alt City Beverage Co.
Breakfast Smoothies
Good Morning Darkness: cold brew coffee, oat milk, maple, cocoa, and banana.
Kale Yeah Dude!: Green apple, celery, orange, banana, and fresh baby greens.12oz – $6.60 20oz – $9.43 Add 20g of Plant Protein – $2
Slows Bar-B-Q
Brisket Frittata
Brisket Frittata with Smoked Brisket, Roasted Peppers, Garlic, and cheddar cheese. $12
Rad Bagels
Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Homemade maple sage breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, scallion, and cheddar cheese on an organic bagel of your choice. $13, add $4.50 to make it a waffle sandwich!
Pinktail Poke
Spam Musubi
A popular grab-and-go Hawaiian snack! Fried spam, sushi rice, furikake, and eel sauce, wrapped in nori. $5
Rák Thai
Pad Kaprow
Minced ground pork, onion, bell pepper, basil and garlic soy, topped with an over-easy egg. Served with steamed rice. $14
Mochi Donuts
The outside is crispy, the inside is chewy and light—these Mochi Donuts come in different flavors and are covered with fun and creative toppings! $3.50 each
Spice Merchants
Breakfast Teas
Three loose-leaf teas that are perfect for breakfast at home: Breakfast Blend, Classic Earl Grey, and Wake Up Rise.
Old World Olive Co.
Breakfast inspired Oils and Balsamics
Enhance your next meal at home with these breakfast-infused extra virgin olive oils and balsamics: Bacon Olive Oil, Espresso Balsamic, and Bourbon Maple Balsamic!
The Downtown Market incorporates entrepreneur and experimentation space for both emerging and experienced food artisans and merchants including a 20-vendor Market Hall, and two full-service restaurants. For more information on this end-of-summer, weekly event, visit http://downtownmarketgr.com/classes-events/brunch-bites-2023.
Facebook Comments