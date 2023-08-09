Did someone say brunch?

Wake up your weekends with some bang-up brunch treats from Downtown Market. The Rise & Dine Brunch Bites food promotion happening each Sunday throughout the month of August.

“Summer is beginning to wrap up, and families are starting to settle back into their routines. Instilling a weekly Sunday brunch brings a little last-minute fun before new schedules begin,” said Mimi Fritz, President/CEO of the Grand Rapids Downtown Market. “Our Market Hall tenants put a lot of thought and creativity into their featured menu items. We’re eager to welcome guests in for a taste.”

Brunch Bites offers classic breakfast fare as well as some out of the ordinary treats, too, available all day long Aug. 13, 20, and 27, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Participating Market Hall vendors and their offerings are as follows.

Squibb Coffee Bar



Basil Peach Burrata Toast

A fan favorite Squibb breakfast toast featuring peach chamomile preserves, burrata cheese, fresh basil, and a honey drizzle. $10



Cafe de Miro



Shakshuka

This classic Mediterranean breakfast dish includes eggs in tomato sauce and olive oil with peppers, onion, and garlic. $10

Feta Omelet

A three-egg omelet with creamy feta cheese, topped with green onion. $11

Field & Fire



Ham & Cheese Croissant

Flaky butter croissant filled with Michigan-raised, all-natural ham and a blend of cheddar and parmesan Reggiano cheese, baked fresh daily. $5

Love’s Ice Cream & Chocolate



Breakfast Ice Cream Sundae

Ice cream for breakfast? Why not?! Vanilla or Coffee ice cream, waffle cone, drizzled with maple syrup and dusted with cinnamon sugar. $5.95

High Tide Soda



Breakfast Sodas

Maple root beer, bacon, and syrup sodas! $3.50 each / 6 for $19

Blood Orange Mango Mimosa Float

Blood Orange Mango dairy-free gelato with California Brut Champagne. Class up your brunch with this delicious spin on a classic. $7

Dorothy and Tony`s Gourmet Popcorn



Cinnamon Toast Crunch Kettle Corn

Dorothy & Tony’s Cinnamon Kettle Corn mixed with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, creating a snackable breakfast on the go! All sizes available.

Sushi Market



Philadelphia Roll

Sushi Market’s take on breakfast lox! Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado wrapped with seaweed paper. $6

Aperitivo



Mimosa Party!

It’s a Mimosa Party! This includes 3 different mini carafes of juice and a bottle of bubbles for $30. Want a single mimosa? Take $1 off!

Gaby’s Gourmandise



Quiche by the Slice:

Lorraine – caramelized onions, bacon, Swiss.

Broccoli, yam, goat cheese.

Mushroom, asparagus, Swiss. $7

Sweet and Savory Crepes:

Sweet: Nutella and fresh strawberries $10;

Lemon and sugar $9.

Savory: Rosemary ham, egg, and Swiss $12; Egg and Swiss $11.

Alt City Beverage Co.



Breakfast Smoothies

Good Morning Darkness: cold brew coffee, oat milk, maple, cocoa, and banana.

Kale Yeah Dude!: Green apple, celery, orange, banana, and fresh baby greens. 12oz – $6.60 20oz – $9.43 Add 20g of Plant Protein – $2

Slows Bar-B-Q



Brisket Frittata

Brisket Frittata with Smoked Brisket, Roasted Peppers, Garlic, and cheddar cheese. $12

Rad Bagels



Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Homemade maple sage breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, scallion, and cheddar cheese on an organic bagel of your choice. $13, add $4.50 to make it a waffle sandwich!

Pinktail Poke





Spam Musubi

A popular grab-and-go Hawaiian snack! Fried spam, sushi rice, furikake, and eel sauce, wrapped in nori. $5

Rák Thai



Pad Kaprow

Minced ground pork, onion, bell pepper, basil and garlic soy, topped with an over-easy egg. Served with steamed rice. $14

Mochi Donuts

The outside is crispy, the inside is chewy and light—these Mochi Donuts come in different flavors and are covered with fun and creative toppings! $3.50 each

Spice Merchants



Breakfast Teas

Three loose-leaf teas that are perfect for breakfast at home: Breakfast Blend, Classic Earl Grey, and Wake Up Rise.

Old World Olive Co.



Breakfast inspired Oils and Balsamics

Enhance your next meal at home with these breakfast-infused extra virgin olive oils and balsamics: Bacon Olive Oil, Espresso Balsamic, and Bourbon Maple Balsamic!

The Downtown Market incorporates entrepreneur and experimentation space for both emerging and experienced food artisans and merchants including a 20-vendor Market Hall, and two full-service restaurants. For more information on this end-of-summer, weekly event, visit http://downtownmarketgr.com/classes-events/brunch-bites-2023.