Recipe: Chunky Beef Chili

Ingredients:

1 lb stew beef, cubed

1 large onion, chopped 2 stalks of celery, chopped

2-4 green chilis, chopped (depending on how much “heat” you like)

2 cloves of garlic, minced 2 12-oz can of diced tomatoes

1 12-oz can of chili beans 1 tbsp. cumin

2 tbsp. chili powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1⁄2 tsp. cayenne pepper 1 tbsp. olive oil

Preparation:

In a large stainless steel skillet, saute the vegetables over low- to-medium heat. After the onions start to look translucent (five to 10 minutes), add the beef. While it’s in the pan, sprinkle the seasonings on the meat. Tend to the meat, and vegetable mixture – stirring and turning until the beef is browned on all sides. The cooked vegetables should produce enough liquid, but if it starts to get too dry, add 1⁄4 to a 1⁄2 cup of water.

After the meat is browned, transfer to an 8 quart pot* and add tomatoes and chili beans and stir. Cover and cook on low heat for two hours, making sure to stir the contents every

so often so as to prevent the meat from sticking to the bottom of the pan and burning. Add water as necessary.

Top with shredded cheddar cheese and diced green onion. Serve with saltines and butter or corn tortilla chips.

*Substitute a slow cooker for an 8-quart pot and cook on low for four hours.