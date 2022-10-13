New van for nonprofit

Grand Rapids nonprofit Beer City Dog Biscuits (BCDB) is inviting the public to celebrate the purchase of its new transit van.

BCDB will host a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Sunshine Community Church, 3019 Coit Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

The purchase of the new van, a Ford Transit, was made possible by a grant from the Cook Foundation, and the Commercial Alliance of Realtors’ CARCares matching grant challenge.

A donation from Matt and Kristin Borgman enabled Beer City Dog Biscuits to bring the van to life with its logo, mission statement and a biscuit on the top.

The public is welcome to join BCDB on Wednesday to take a peek inside the new van, tour the kitchen and meet some of the BCDB Brew Bakers. Refreshments in the form of cider, coffee and donuts will be available.

The purchase of the transport van is a milestone for BCDB, a relatively new nonprofit which began operations in 2018. Tad and Suzanne Wilcox and David and Leslie Hooker formed the organization on behalf of their adult sons, both of whom have disabilities. BCDB since has expanded to employ two teams of bakers.

At BCDB, disabled adults are able to find employment and learn skills through involvement in every step of the baking process.