Fluresh Cannabis opens second provisioning center

A Grand Rapids-based cannabis company opened a new provisioning center in Big Rapids.

Fluresh continues to expand its recreational cannabis offerings in Michigan now with a new provisioning center at 520 S. Third Ave. in Big Rapids.

The 2,730-square-foot space recently opened and will host a grand opening event on Oct. 1. As part of the event, the store will offer specials such as 20% off Fluresh and Carbon products for new customers, 15% off for medical card holders and 10% off for seniors, students and veterans.

“We are excited to expand Fluresh’s offerings to the Big Rapids community while also adding jobs to the local community,” said Brandon Kanitz, CEO of Fluresh. “We believe this location will serve a wide audience from the northern counties of West Michigan, so (we) are eager to expand our presence in the region.”

The new location will offer 139 flower strains, pre-rolls, THC edibles, vape cartridges, concentrates and other products. Curbside pickup and delivery are available for customers via phone call or online order.

The Big Rapids location marks the second provisioning center for Fluresh, which also offers a retail location at its Grand Rapids headquarters, 1213 Phillips Ave. SW. The company said it plans to open a third provisioning center in Adrian in early 2023, though details and an official timeline have not been set.

Hours of operation for the Big Rapids location are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.