    Dark Crystal to screen at Wealthy

    By
    -
    1
    Jim Henson and Kathryn Mullen performing the puppets Jen and Kira on the set of The Dark Crystal in 1981. Photograph by Murray Close. © The Jim Henson Company. Courtesy The Jim Henson Company / MoMI.

    In celebration of The Jim Henson Exhibition at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, there will be a screening of The Dark Crystal at Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St SE, on Tuesday, Nov. 1.  

    The 1982 film – Directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz – follows the plight of the Gelfling Jen, who sets out on an adventure to retrieve the missing shard of a mystical crystal that will restore peace and balance to the universe. 

    GRAM visitors can use code GRAMHENSON for $1 off their movie ticket. Then, bring your ticket confirmation to GRAM’s Visitor Services desk during your next visit for $1 off admission to The Jim Henson Exhibition.

    Doors: 7 p.m. 

    Screening: 8 p.m. 

    Cost: $8 public, $7 GRAM guests, $6 for Community Media Center & Wealthy Theatre Members. Purchase tickets here.

    Facebook Comments

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR