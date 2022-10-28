Dark Crystal to screen at Wealthy

In celebration of The Jim Henson Exhibition at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, there will be a screening of The Dark Crystal at Wealthy Theatre, 1130 Wealthy St SE, on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The 1982 film – Directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz – follows the plight of the Gelfling Jen, who sets out on an adventure to retrieve the missing shard of a mystical crystal that will restore peace and balance to the universe.

GRAM visitors can use code GRAMHENSON for $1 off their movie ticket. Then, bring your ticket confirmation to GRAM’s Visitor Services desk during your next visit for $1 off admission to The Jim Henson Exhibition.

Doors: 7 p.m.

Screening: 8 p.m.

Cost: $8 public, $7 GRAM guests, $6 for Community Media Center & Wealthy Theatre Members. Purchase tickets here.