Inside Grand Rapids’ $786M budget plan

On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, Grand Rapids City Commission adopted a $786 million budget for fiscal year 2027 that aims to sustain essential services, support major community assets coming online and strategically manage financial pressures in a changing economic environment. The city’s fiscal year begins July 1, and the adopted plan aims to position Grand Rapids to enter FY2027.

In a press release circulated by Grand Rapids City Hall, it was reported that Mayor David LaGrand said the adopted plan reflects a balanced and disciplined approach for the year ahead, maintaining the city’s strong financial foundation while accounting for inflation, increased personnel costs and the phaseout of one-time federal resources. The plan, according to LaGrand, continues targeted investments across the city’s priority areas, strengthens key municipal operations and supports the long-term sustainability of community projects such as the Acrisure Amphitheater, Grand River restoration and the Amway Soccer Stadium.

LaGrand noted that FY2027 represents a shift from a period of accelerated capital development to one increasingly focused on sustaining new and existing assets.

“This plan reflects our commitment to responsible stewardship, high-quality service delivery and long-term resilience while ensuring we continue advancing the priorities residents care about most,” LaGrand said. “Even in a more constrained fiscal environment, we are aligning resources thoughtfully to serve the community today and prepare for tomorrow.”

The adopted fiscal plan builds on progress made in early FY2026, including the opening of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, completion of the Kendall Street Fire Station, relocation to the new Public Works Facility, full staffing of authorized Police Department positions and the opening season of the 12,000-seat Acrisure Amphitheater. Continued momentum is expected in housing development in every ward, mobility improvements, parks and trail connectivity, and ecosystem restoration along the Grand River.

“Grand Rapids continues to move forward because of sound fiscal management, strong partnerships and community engagement,” said City Manager Mark Washington. “Our workforce remains committed to delivering efficient and effective city services. I would like to thank the city commission for their leadership and partnership. I also extend my appreciation to our employees, residents and community partners whose input and collaboration help shape the city’s priorities and direction.”

Budget Overview and Financial Context

Total adopted budget: $786 million, a 6.4% increase over FY2026, reflecting continued capital investment and inflationary cost pressures.

General fund revenue: Projected at $207 million, growing approximately 4.86% from property and income tax revenues.

Property tax millage: Reduced to 8.7511, a decrease of 0.1076 mills (1.2%), while maintaining essential services.

Primary cost drivers: Personnel cost increases of approximately 5.02% (total city personnel cost is $236.5 million) and rising nonpersonnel costs driven by inflation and market conditions.

The plan anticipates ongoing economic uncertainty, including variable state revenue sharing, evolving federal funding priorities and the conclusion of pandemic-era support, while continuing to invest in high-priority services and infrastructure.

The FY2027 plan advances the city’s 2026-2030 Strategic Plan across six key priority areas: Governmental Excellence, Economic Prosperity & Affordability, Engaged & Connected Community, Health & Environment, Mobility, and Safe Community.

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