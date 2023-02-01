Lake Michigan Credit Union has hired Michael VanWyk as vice president of commercial lending serving the West Michigan business community.

VanWyk has more than 20 years of experience in commercial lending and business banking in the West Michigan market.

“Michael is driven and passionate about building relationships and helping to grow West Michigan businesses,” said LMCU Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending, Peter Rahrig. “The experience he has to draw from will ensure our members get the solutions they need to be successful.”

VanWyk, who graduated with a degree in business administration from Dordt University, looks forward to working with the team.

“I am privileged to continue my career at a truly local institution,” VanWyk said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with a wide variety of businesses in many different industries and I’m dedicated to providing the highest level of service to help business owners succeed.”