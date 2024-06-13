Girls Gotta Golf

The morning dew laid sweetly on the luscious lawns and fairways, which go on forever at the beautiful Blythefield Hills Country Club— home of the Meijer LPGA Classic tournament which turned ten this year! Many of the players realize an advantage as they have competed at this event before and are easy to recognize because they haven’t changed a bit.

A round of rain showers threatened as a clap of thunder put the tournament on a weather delay at 7:50 am.

School seemed to be in session the moment the delay was lifted as I watched a crush of players sporting colorful outfits while practicing their putting. The same putt, over and over again. Maybe I was getting schooled? Talk about reading the green!

American professional golfer Brittany Lincicome’s mother told me that her daughter has the best caddie at reading putts in the world. I definitely need her. Michelle is one of the minority of caddies as she is of the female persuasion. Her heart is in the game and it shows. She said it is a God given talent.

Everywhere I looked I got a similar vibe. Golf is such a regal sport with so many sights and sounds to enjoy. Smack, tunk, the whisper of the wind.

The sun came out as play resumed and hole 10 seemed to be the perfect place to drink in the view. I secretly named it the anniversary hole to keep the eye of the gift-giving prize of the benefit called Simply Give. The ladies were all very polished and professional with a dash of whimsy as they gleefully greeted volunteers. Sandra Gal is tops in that department and always has a kind word and a spare smile. It’s safe to say I never heard anyone yelling, fore!

These are the top professionals from around the world, meeting annually to take a stab at the $3 million purse, and maybe get a taste of some local apples or strawberries. Blythefield puts on a bountiful spread of food for the players to enjoy that would be the envy of many. The players draw a huge spectator crowd and it’s no wonder. They are a sight to behold. The eighth wonder of the world. I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds. Shot after shot, a chip, a putt, a memory, and the gift of giving.